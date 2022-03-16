Bank Holidays: Banks shut for 7 days between March 17-29, check important dates

New Delhi: Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will remain closed for seven days between March 17 to March 29, 2022. Customers who have accounts in the banks should take note of the bank holiday dates before stepping out to visit their nearby branch.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, there are five listed holidays between March 17 to 29. State-owned banks will remain closed for two extra days due to the strike on the call of trade unions.

However, during the bank holidays, customers can use net banking and mobile banking services to finish their important work. Moreover, a few holidays are limited to public sector banks – meaning that bank branches of private lenders will remain open on these days.

Banks will remain closed on March 17 on the account of Holika Dahan, and will remain shut on March 19 for Holi or Dhuleti in many parts of the country. Further, banks will be closed on Sunday, March 20.

The next week banks will be closed on Match 26 (Fourth Saturday) and March 27 (Sunday). Public sector banks are expected to remain closed on March 28 and March 29 due to the bank strikes called by trade unions. Also Read: Electric two-wheeler sales continue to increase, dominates Delhi’s EV market

7 Bank Holidays Between March 17 to Match 29:

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

Bank Strike: March 28

Bank Strike: March 29

What are trade unions demanding?

Trade unions are demanding the government to withdraw its proposal to privatise public sector banks. They are also urging the government to withdraw the Banking Laws Amendment Bill-2021. The unions have noted that the strikes will go ahead unless and until the government meets their demands. Also Read: Holi 2022: 5 waterproof smartphones selling at discounted rates on Amazon, check offer

