trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703173
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holidays January 2024: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For Upto 16 Days; Check City-Wise List

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays January 2024: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For Upto 16 Days; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for several days in the month of January as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. In the month of January 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 16 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Imoinu Iratpa in Imphal, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 16 days in January 2024

 

New Year’s Day: January 1
New Year Celebration: January 2
Missionary Day: January 11
Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu: January 15
Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16
Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: January 17
Imoinu Iratpa: January 22
Gaan-Ngai: January 23
Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali: January 25
Republic Day: January 26

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

January 7: Sunday

January 13: Second Saturday

January 14: Sunday

January 21: Sunday

January 27: Fourth Saturday

January 28: Sunday

 

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?