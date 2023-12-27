Bank Holidays January 2024: Bank Branches To Remain Closed For Upto 16 Days; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for several days in the month of January as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list. In the month of January 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 16 days --including local holidays and that of weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays and banking strike. For instance banks will be closed for Imoinu Iratpa in Imphal, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 16 days in January 2024

New Year’s Day: January 1

New Year Celebration: January 2

Missionary Day: January 11

Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu: January 15

Thiruvalluvar Day: January 16

Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: January 17

Imoinu Iratpa: January 22

Gaan-Ngai: January 23

Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali: January 25

Republic Day: January 26

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

January 7: Sunday

January 13: Second Saturday

January 14: Sunday

January 21: Sunday

January 27: Fourth Saturday

January 28: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.