हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 today

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation.Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2021 today
Reuters photo

NEW DELHI: All eyes are fixed on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday (February 1), at a time when India is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take place at around 11 am.

Ahead of her third Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, and will likely be accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am before the presentation. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time.

 

Also Read: Budget 2021: Five money saving announcements expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

 

Finance Minister had launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience, according to the Finance Ministry.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution. Ahead of the Budget, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday. The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country`s GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

 

Also Read: Union Budget 2021: Invest Rs 50,000 in NPS and get additional tax benefits over and above Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C

 

In the quarter ending June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session will take up 38 legislative items. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union Budget 2021Today Budget Newsbudget speech todayNirmala Sitaram speechbudget session Parliament live
Next
Story

Union Budget 2021: Invest Rs 50,000 in NPS and get additional tax benefits over and above Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C
  • 1,07,46,183Confirmed
  • 1,54,274Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42M14S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Will the farmer's protest end after the Prime Minister's proposal?