Cabinet to meet at 10:15 am in Parliament ahead of Union Budget 2021 presentation

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on Monday (February 1), the Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 10:15 am. The Budget will be presented at 11 am in Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that the budget session, which started on January 29, will take up 38 legislative items. The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.



Union Budget 2021 will telecast LIVE primarily on Lok Sabha TV. However, it will be available on Rajya Sabha TV and state broadcaster Doordarshan as well. The LIVE stream will also be available on Lok Sabha TV’s official YouTube channel too.

