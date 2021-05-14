Good news for buyers! SBI offers Rs 1000 cashback on buying home appliances, check how to avail it

India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with cashback offers for customers who plan to buy home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, etc.

SBI through its tweet said, “Upgrading your home with the best home appliances is the smart choice. Get Flat Rs 1,000 Cashback.”

A customer can only avail of its cashback offer if an individual possesses an SBI credit card and also needs to shop at Croma stores or the Croma website.

This offer is valid till June 27, 2021, and also buyers will have to make a minimum transaction of Rs 20,000.

This offer is only applicable on EMI transactions and the customers will be awarded a flat cashback of Rs 1000 per card account per offer.

But there is a catch, the customers should also know that two offers cannot be clubbed together. Also, after two months, cashback posting will be done.

This offer is applicable on all SBI Credit cards excluding Corporate Cards and Paytm SBI Credit Card.

