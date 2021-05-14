हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI

Good news for buyers! SBI offers Rs 1000 cashback on buying home appliances, check how to avail it

A customer can only avail of its cashback offer if an individual possesses an SBI credit card and also needs to shop at Croma stores or the Croma website. This offer is valid till June 27, 2021, and also buyers will have to make a minimum transaction of Rs 20,000.

Good news for buyers! SBI offers Rs 1000 cashback on buying home appliances, check how to avail it

India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with cashback offers for customers who plan to buy home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, etc.

SBI through its tweet said, “Upgrading your home with the best home appliances is the smart choice. Get Flat Rs 1,000 Cashback.”

A customer can only avail of its cashback offer if an individual possesses an SBI credit card and also needs to shop at Croma stores or the Croma website.

This offer is valid till June 27, 2021, and also buyers will have to make a minimum transaction of Rs 20,000.

This offer is only applicable on EMI transactions and the customers will be awarded a flat cashback of Rs 1000 per card account per offer.

But there is a catch, the customers should also know that two offers cannot be clubbed together. Also, after two months, cashback posting will be done.

This offer is applicable on all SBI Credit cards excluding Corporate Cards and Paytm SBI Credit Card.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBIState Bank of IndiaSBI offersSBI cashback offersSBI Credit Card
Next
Story

Gold, jewellery trade suffers Rs 10,000 crore loss on Akshay Tritiya, claims CAIT

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Bollywood Breaking: King Khan Shah Rukh's romance with Gutthi!