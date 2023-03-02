Haven't Got PM KISAN Samman Nidhi 13th Installment Of Rs 2,000? Know How To Register Complaint Online

PM Modi handed out the 13th tranche of around Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to eligible farmers by releasing direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries on February 27.

If for some reason you have not got the 13th installment of PM-KISAN, you could register your complaint at the following channels.

You can contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.

You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.

Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011-23381092, 23382401

PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

PM Kisan's another helpline: 0120-6025109

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 13th installment Status Check

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.