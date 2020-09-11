Is your PAN card linked with Aadhaar card? Follow these three simple steps to find out

New Delhi: With Income Tax Filing deadline nearing in some time, you must make sure that your PAN card is linked with your Aadhaar card.

The government has made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

As per Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, every person having PAN and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

If you have already linked your Aadhar number with your PAN, you can check the status online. Here is what you will have to do:

Go to the income tax website:

https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

- On the extreme left hand side, you will see "Link Aadhaar" option. Select that.

- Just on the top of the PAN box, you have an option to click and view the status if you have already submitted Link Aadhaar Request

Select that Option

You will be given two choices

1. Fill in Your PAN details

2. Fill in Your Aadhaar details

If your Aadhaar and PAN are linked, you will get a confirmation message

E-filing of the ITR is mandatory for all individuals except those earning less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and those who are above 80 years of age. Hence, if you have not yet linked your PAN with Aadhaar, you must do it on priority basis.