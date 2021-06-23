Is your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar, check PAN-AadhAar link tool here

New Delhi: The last date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2021 and failing to meet the deadline might result your PAN card being inoperative as well as attract a late fee.

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was March 31, 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) however extended the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card deadline by three months till June 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online.

Keep a note that in order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal (the process will be now done in the new income Tax filing portal).

