Lost your Aadhaar Card? Here’s how to get it back using registered mobile number or email ID

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a 12-digit identity number issued by the UIDAI and it can make many essential tasks easier if you have the required linkages. However, if you have lost your Aadhaar card or misplaced your Aadhaar card, don't panic. You can always get it back using your mobile at the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

If you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or need the Aadhaar number or Unique Identification Number (UID), or can't locate the Aadhaar enrolment ID (EID), you can request the UIDAI to send the information on your registered mobile number.

However, you must note that to retrieve the lost Aadhaar/Enrolment ID online, your Aadhaar details must have correct mobile number or email id that you had submitted during registration. It is very important because you will receive 'OTP' (One-time password) which will be used for retrieving your Aadhaar even if you don't remember your enrolment number.

The OTP for this service is sent to your registered mobile number or email Id. Once you athenticate by entering the OTP received, your Aadhaar number is sent to the mobile number/ email Id. You can use the received Aadhaar number to either download your Aadhaar or Order a reprint of your Aadhaar.

The Order Aadhaar Reprint launched in December 2018 on Pilot basis, facilitates the residents of India to get their Aadhaar letter reprint by paying nominal charges, in case, Aadhaar letter of resident has been lost, misplaced or if they want a new copy.