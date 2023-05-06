Lost Your SBI ATM/Debit Card? Here's How To Block It

New Delhi: ATM/debit cards are an essential part of modern-day banking, allowing easy access to funds and cash withdrawals. ATM/debit cards provide us with the convenience of banking without physically visiting a branch. However, they are a risky financial instrument as they can get lost or stolen. In such a situation, it is essential to block the ATM/debit card to prevent any unauthorized access to your account.

How To Block ATM/Debit Card?

You just need to follow these five steps to block your ATM/Debit card.

Step 1: Call 18001234 or 18002100 from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: You need to press ‘0’ to block your ATM card, UPI, and Internet Banking.

Step 3: Then you have to press 1 to select the option ‘card block’.

Step 4: You need to enter the last 4 digits of your card or account number, if asked.

Step 5: You need to again press 1 for confirmation.

You card will be blocked then and an SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Protect Your ATM/Debit Card

The use of ATM/debit cards has become increasingly popular in recent years, as they offer more convenience and flexibility than traditional banking methods. With the rise of digital banking, ATM/debit cards have become an essential tool for managing finances, allowing customers to access their accounts, check balances, and perform transactions from anywhere in the world.

However, it is important to note that ATM/debit cards also come with certain risks, such as the possibility of fraud and theft. It is important to take necessary precautions, such as not sharing the PIN with anyone and being vigilant while using the card in public places. In conclusion, ATM/debit cards are a valuable tool for managing finances, but it is important to use them responsibly and take necessary safety measures