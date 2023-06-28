PM-KISAN 14th Installment: Rs 2,000 To Be Credited In July? Here's What Reports Say

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 14th Installment latest update:-- Farmers waiting for the disbursal of amount under PM Kisan, may not get it by the end of this month, media reports are saying. Though reports are still speculating that the Central government may very soon roll out the 14th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana), this month is mostly likely to be written off.

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment: Some farmers may get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000, check eligibility

So far, the government has released 13 instalments under PM Kisan Yojana. While most farmers will be receiving Rs 2000 instalments for the PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment, a few are expected to get Rs 4000. According to reports, farmers who didn’t receive Rs 2000 in the 13th instalment are likely to get Rs 4000 in the 13th instalment.

Many farmers were not able to complete the process of their verification, owing to which they did not get the money for the 13th installment. However, a large number of farmers have now got their verification process completed. These farmers would now get Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000.

PM-KISAN 14th Installment: How To Check Name on Beneficiary List

Eligible farmers can easily check their names on the official PM Kisan website. On the homepage of the website, you need to visit the Farmers Corner, followed by clicking on the Beneficiary Status option.

On the next page, you need to enter your details to find out if you’re eligible for receiving the benefits under PM Kisan Yoana or not.

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.