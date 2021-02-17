PM-Kisan last instalment for FY 2020-21 coming soon, know where to check beneficiary and other details

New Delhi: The eighth and the last instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) for FY 2020-21 is set to come soon.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every year, cash transfer is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments.

First instalment - April- July.

Second instalment - August-November

Third instalment - December-March

Here is how to check your name via PM Kisan website

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

PM-KISAN Scheme 7th instalment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 7th instalment of benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25. PM Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crores to more than 9 crores beneficiary farmer families via video conferencing on December 25, which was also the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by PM Modi in 2019. The Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.