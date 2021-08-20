PNB Customers Alert? Punjab National Bank warns about THIS fake complaint portal

Cybercrimes and online frauds have increased a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the government is trying their best to protect people from these kinds of frauds. Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, banks have also started providing most of the banking services to customers online.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has alerted its customers against such frauds and asked them not to fall prey and beware of fake complaint portals of the bank.

"Do not fall prey to complaint portal fraud. Customers, take note," PNB tweeted.

The bank further informed that it does not have a complaint portal by the name of www.complaintsqueryregister.com.

"Please note that the bank does not have a complaint portal by the name of www.complaintsqueryregister.com. The fake portal carries Bank's logo and is being circulated on social media with the intention of defrauding our customers," PNB said in the advisory.

Customers can file their complaints through official channels only.

On August 14, the bank had asked its customers to report incidents of fraudulent messages on https://cybercrime.gov.in.

"Isn’t something fishy? The answer is if you haven’t participated in a lottery, you can’t win it. Report such incidents of fraudulent messages on https://cybercrime.gov.in. Be mindful," it tweeted.

It is also advisable for PNB customers to always check the official website for offers and contests.

