trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716228
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Should You Worry If Your Bank Account Is Linked To Paytm? Read Here

RBI said that the Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Should You Worry If Your Bank Account Is Linked To Paytm? Read Here

The Reserve Bank of India today put stricter restrictions on the Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) and ordered that PPB cannot onboard new customers and cannot undertake further deposits or credit transactions after February 29 this year. While the RBI had barred the PPB from onboarding new customers in 2022, the new orders prevented it from other transactions. 

RBI said that the Comprehensive System Audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of the external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting further supervisory action. The RBI then directed PPB not to allow further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime.

Now, the question is whether you should be worried if your bank account is linked to Paytm. The answer to this is no. The RBI's fresh decision is not going to inflict any losses on you as the RBI has ordered Paytm to allow customers to withdraw their all deposits from any of the Paytm instruments including wallets and FASTags.

The RBI said that withdrawal or utilisation of balances by its customers from their accounts including savings bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. are to be permitted without any restrictions, up to the balance available in their account. 

The Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, it said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?