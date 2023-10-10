Still In Possession Of Rs 2,000 Notes? You Can Exchange Them In These 19 Places

New Delhi: The RBI had on September 30 extended the special drive to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7. However, despite the passage of the second deadline, if you are still in possession of Rs 2,000 notes, there is no need to worry.

RBI had said that the Rs 2,000 notes shall continue to be legal tender even after October 7, but can be exchanged only at RBI offices, the central bank said, adding that they cannot be deposited or exchanged at bank branches.

However you will have to provide valid identity and visit one of the 19 offices listed by RBI for the purpose.

Ahmedabad

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department 2nd Floor, Near Gandhi Bridge Ahmedabad 380 014.

Bengaluru

The Officer In-Charge, Consumer Education and Protection Cell, Reserve Bank of India 10/3/8, Nrupthunga Road, Bengaluru-560 001, Telephone: 080- 22180397.

Belapur

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Plot No. 3, Sector 10, H.H. Nirmala Devi Marg, CBD, Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400 614.

Bhopal

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, Hoshangabad Road, Post Box No. 32, Bhopal 462 011.

Bhubaneswar

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Post Box No. 16, Bhubaneswar – 751 001.

Chandigarh

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Central Vista, Opposite Telephone Bhavan, Sector 17, Chandigarh – 160 017.

Chennai

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Fort Glacis No. 16, Rajaji Salai, Post Box No. 40, Chennai – 600 001.

Guwahati

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Station Road, Panbazar, Post Box No. 120, Guwahati – 781 001.

Hyderabad

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India 6-1-65, Secretariat Road, Saifabad, Hyderabad – 500 004.

Jaipur

The General Manager, Issue Department Reserve Bank of India Rambaug Circle, Tonk Road, Post Box No.12, Jaipur – 302 004.

Jammu

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Rail Head Complex, Jammu – 180 012.

Kanpur

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India M.G. Marg, Post Box No. 82/142 Kanpur – 208001.

Kolkata

The General Manager Issue Department Reserve Bank of India Post Bag No. 49 Kolkata – 700 001.

Lucknow

Reserve Bank of India, 8-9 Vipin Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow-226010.

Mumbai

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Main Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort, Mumbai – 400 001.

Nagpur

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department Main Office Building, Dr. Raghvendra Rao Road, Post Box No. 15, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001.

New Delhi

The General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department 6, Sansad Marg, New Delhi – 110 001.

Patna

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, South Gandhi Maidan Post Box No. 162 Patna – 800 001.

Thiruvananthapuram

The Deputy General Manager Reserve Bank of India, Issue Department, Bakery Junction, Post Box No. – 6507, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 033.