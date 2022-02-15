हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Election 2022

Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi: ‘No one becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban’

Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi: ‘No one becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban’

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said that they both are the same since they are the products of the RSS.

Addressing a gathering at Rupnagar in Punjab, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. "Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Priyanka further said that both these parties - BJP and AAP - should be told that 'Punjab belongs to Punjabis'. In an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seen donning a turban during his Jalandhar rally on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi said that nobody becomes a Sardar by wearing a turban.

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell that of the hard work and courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis and they'll run it.." she said.

 

 

Slamming the Gujarat and Delhi model of governance, Priyanka said, "One of them talks of Gujarat model, the other talks of Delhi model. But you saw the Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under the Delhi model, no new jobs,"

 

 

Attacking the AAP, Priyanka recently said that the promises made by Kejriwal's party are "hoax'' and there has been no improvement in Delhi. Punjab will go for single-phase polling on 20 February to elect 117 MLAs. The results will be announced on March 10.

