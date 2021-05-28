Rajasthan: Heat wave alert for next 2 days as state reels under scorching sun

Jaipur: Rajasthan is reeling under scorching heat with the maximum temperature recorded above 45 degrees Celsius in some districts of the state on Friday (May 28).

The the regional meteorological department issued a heat wave warning across the state for the next two to three days. The highest recorded temperature in the state was 45.4 degrees Celsius measured in Bikaner, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The maximum temperature in Jaipur, Pali, Ganganagar, Bikaner and Phalodi also settled around 45 degrees Celsius. It was likely to stay between 44 to 46 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, Nagaur, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

The temperature in other districts was expected between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius.

The districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions were likely to witness gusty winds accompanied with light to moderate rain from Sunday to Tuesday, they added.

Meanwhile, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions were likely to witness strong wind and light rain on Friday, official said.