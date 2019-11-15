Campaigning for civic body polls in Rajasthan ends; voting on November 16, counting on November 19

JAIPUR: Extensive campaigning for the upcoming civic body election in Rajasthan came to an end on Thursday.

The election is being held in 49 civic bodies across the state of Rajasthan and the polling is slated for November 16.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Shyam Singh Rajpurohit, preparations are in place for conducting free, fair and peaceful conduct of the polls and electoral supervisors have assumed responsibilities at their allotted stations.

Since the campaigning has ended, political parties and their candidates will no longer be allowed to hold public meetings or take out processions or campaign through cinema, TV or other electronic media.

However, those contesting the civic body election can undertake door-to-door publicity, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.

निकाय चुनाव के लिए थम गया चुनाव प्रचार, 16 नवंबर डाले जायेंगे वोट https://t.co/pJzyA52I0H — Zee Rajasthan News (@zeerajasthan_) November 14, 2019

Live TV

Also, no political party or candidate can set up an office within 200 metres of any polling station, he added.

A total of 33.06 lakh voters across Rajasthan will be able to exercise their franchise, of which 17.05 lakh are men and 16.01 women.

Counting of votes will be done on November 19.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27 respectively.