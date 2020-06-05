हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Policemen thrash man in Rajasthan's Jodhpur for not wearing mask, video goes viral

A video showing some police personnel thrashing a man in Rajasthan`s Jodhpur following a heated argument for not wearing a face mask has become viral on the social media platforms.

Policemen thrash man in Rajasthan&#039;s Jodhpur for not wearing mask, video goes viral

Jodhpur: A video showing some police personnel thrashing a man in Rajasthan`s Jodhpur following a heated argument for not wearing a face mask has become viral on the social media platforms.

The viral video shows four to five policemen from Pratapnagar police station thrashing and manhandling the man who was identified as Mukesh Kumar.

According to the police, Kumar got into a heated argument with the policemen and tore their uniforms after he was found roaming without wearing a mask.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was not wearing a mask and got into a fight with Pratapnagar police station cops who were ensuring compliance with the lockdown guidelines in the area. 

The man, who has a criminal record, even tore their uniforms and name tags. 

The police said that the man is of an aggressive nature and has an old case registered against him for damaging his father`s eye. 

A case has been registered against him in this connection.

The incident comes at a time when wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing has been mandated by authorities in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

