NoBroker launches Flixer to up its technology game

New Delhi: Flixer is a new service launched by NoBroker.com, India's proptech unicorn. The functionality enables users who list homes on NoBroker.com to automatically produce immersive 'Property Videos' that present prospective buyers with the most relevant information.

Because most internet listings use static photographs, prospective buyers frequently struggle to correctly visualise property proportions and, as a result, cannot make the best informed decision. Flixer by NoBroker fills this need by transforming still photos into interactive films utilising technology.

Flixer uses advanced image intelligence to identify high-quality images uploaded by users before applying attribute recognitions to identify the bedroom, hall, kitchen, and bathroom, as well as the furniture and other available items. It then amplifies the video by including key aspects for the property, such as rent, amenities, proximity to schools, offices, and hospitals, and information about the neighbourhood.

The video is then subjected to text formation engineering, which develops textual overlays in order to give the user with the most contextual information at the appropriate time. Users can also examine neighbouring amenities and landmarks, schools, hospitals, businesses, restaurants, and even pricing trends by scanning QR codes embedded in property pages.

Akhil Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO, NoBroker.com, said, “The real estate sector has been on growth trajectory. This growth is most prominent in the digital space, where platforms such as ours have been at the forefront of incremental value creation for customers through technology. The launch of our latest feature, Flixer, will take this promise of enabling seamless property buying-selling-renting experience a notch higher. Idea is to use the technology to bring down the time taken to close a property transaction. Video tours have been a great support to prospective buyers as they could cut down the time taken to make physical visits to multiple properties. Buyers could just take a video tour and assess the property as is. Flixer will allow homeowners not only to highlight their property’s key selling points in an easily consumable format but also enable home-seekers to make the most informed decisions when searching for their dream home.”