NANDAMURI BALAKRISHNA

Actor-Politician Balakrishna Pushes Actress Anjali At 'Gangs of Godavari' Event, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the viral video Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen pushing away actress Anjali during an event.

Edited By: Aditi Rana|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Actor-Politician Balakrishna Pushes Actress Anjali At 'Gangs of Godavari' Event, Video Goes Viral - Watch (Image : Instagram )

New Delhi: Famous Telugu actor turned politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is facing massive backlash online after a video surfaced of him pushing actress Anjali on stage at 'Gangs of Godavari' event. The film also stars Neha Shetty and Vishwak Sen.

The actor was seen pushing Anjali after she couldn't hear him. Co-star Neha was visibly shocked by his gesture and later the video went viral on social media.

Take A Look At The Video: 

The video also shows that it's unclear what Balakrishna said to Anjali before the shocking incident and she laughed it off. However, netizens seem upset with Balakrishna, calling him out for being 'disrespectful' to women.

One user commented, "It's crazy how so many people give him a free pass by saying stuff like 'it's just Balayya.'" Another said, "A talented actress treated like this is unacceptable."

On the work front, Balakrishna is making headlines for his big hits like ‘Akhanda’ and planning to join with director Boyapati Srinu for ‘Akhanda 2’. On the other hand, Anjali, renowned for her roles in popular Tamil and Telugu films such as

Angaadi Theru, Engaeyum Eppothum, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, and Geethanjali, is set to star in the upcoming film Gangs of Godavari, which will hit theatres on May 31, 2024.

