Pushpa

Allu Arjun's Pushpa rakes in over Rs 100 crore in worldwide Box Office collections

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa' released in theatres on December 17.

Allu Arjun&#039;s Pushpa rakes in over Rs 100 crore in worldwide Box Office collections
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release 'Pushpa' is performing exceedingly well in theatres despite facing tough competition from Hollywood superhero flick 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

It has minted over Rs 100 crore in two days in its worldwide box office collection according to film critic Ramesh Bala. 

 

Similarly, it is performing well in US theatres as well with 'Pushpa' crossing $1.30 million in BO collections.

 

Recently, the makers are set to cut off a controversial scene from the film. The film which raised eyebrows shows the lead actor touching the chest of Rashmika's character.

The 'van scene' or 'tiffin scene' was discussed online by Allu Arjun's fans, who said that the makers should cut out the bit, as it might make families squirm in their seats.

On the fan's demand, the scene will be removed from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. So, now the audience would get to watch the trimmed movie from Monday in theatres.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna play the leads, portraying crude and unpolished characters in the movie.

(With IANS inputs)

