Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is all set to become the most loved Russian dubbed Indian film!

New Delhi: A year over its release, Pushpa: The Rise continues to set benchmarks not just on home turf but now even overseas. The historic blockbuster headlined by Allu Arjun was released last month in Russia and has already collected 1.02 crore rouble.

Released on 8th December in Russia, the film has been running successfully running in 774 screens without any reduction in its number of screens till date, despite being in the third week of its release, Pushpa: The Rise is in the run to become Russia’s favorite Indian movie of all time. The highest collection for a Russian dubbed Indian film this far has been WAR which grossed 1.7 crore rouble. However, considering the current trend that Pushpa: The Rise is witnessing, the film is expected to surpass these numbers and become the most successful Russian-dubbed Indian film of all time.

The Allu Arjun starrer saw its grand Russian language release on December 8 and after wowing audiences in Moscow and St. Petersburg, continued to take the nation by storm! One of the few Indian movies to be released in Russia and now is already creating an impact online; Pushpa continues to entertain as Allu Arjun’s popularity surmounts to new levels.



The film received a warm reception from Russian audiences and the numbers are testimony to how the film will go down in history as one of the most loved and successful Russian dubbed Indian films of all time.