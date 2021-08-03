हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' to release this year on Christmas

'Pushpa: The Rise' starring  Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in two parts. While the first part is set to release on Christmas this year, the next part is scheduled to release in 2022.

Allu Arjun&#039;s &#039;Pushpa: The Rise&#039; to release this year on Christmas

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been locked for a Christmas release this year.

Confirming the news, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers said in a joint statement: "'Pushpa' is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart and filming it has been a joyride."

They added, "The film has already created a lot of buzz among the audiences and we are thrilled to announce that the first part will get a Christmas release this year. We can't wait for the fans to watch it and shower their never ending love to the entire team of 'Pushpa'. We have decided to release the second part of the movie in the year 2022."

The film was trending on social media on Monday after the teaser of its first track 'Jaago Jango bakre' was released. The song will be releasing in five different languages.

The film starring Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released in two parts. While the first part is set to release on Christmas this year, the next part is scheduled to release in 2022.

