हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Shetty

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to marry a cricketer? Here's what we know so far

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to marry a cricketer? Here&#039;s what we know so far

New Delhi: Popular south actress Anushka Shetty's name was linked to a cricketer lately. Rumours were flying high about the Baahubali actress set to marry a sportsperson, however, the identity of the mystery man was not revealed. But now, looks like the cat is out of the bag or rather there is no cat. 

According to a report in IB times.com, Anushka in her interview with Tamil Murasu quashed all such rumours. She clarified saying that earlier there were reports of her having fallen in love and a secret wedding too. 

She further slammed the reports of her dating a cricketer. Anushka Shetty urged people to check facts before talking about it. She added that such reports keep floating every now and then. The 'Baahubali' actress mentioned that she has left the decision of finding the right partner for her on her parents. 

Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating co-star Prabhas. 

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Next, she has Hemant Madhukar's 'Nishabdham' which is a thriller in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal parts. 

 

Tags:
Anushka ShettyPrabhascricketeranushka shetty marriageanushka shetty boyfriend
Next
Story

Vijay wants to watch 'Sorrarai Potturu' before signing his next?

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Delhi Violence: Clashes erupt during Trump Visit