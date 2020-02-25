Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to marry a cricketer? Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: Popular south actress Anushka Shetty's name was linked to a cricketer lately. Rumours were flying high about the Baahubali actress set to marry a sportsperson, however, the identity of the mystery man was not revealed. But now, looks like the cat is out of the bag or rather there is no cat.

According to a report in IB times.com, Anushka in her interview with Tamil Murasu quashed all such rumours. She clarified saying that earlier there were reports of her having fallen in love and a secret wedding too.

She further slammed the reports of her dating a cricketer. Anushka Shetty urged people to check facts before talking about it. She added that such reports keep floating every now and then. The 'Baahubali' actress mentioned that she has left the decision of finding the right partner for her on her parents.

Earlier, she was rumoured to be dating co-star Prabhas.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Next, she has Hemant Madhukar's 'Nishabdham' which is a thriller in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal parts.