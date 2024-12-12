Advertisement
RAJINIKANTH

Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Chikitu Vibe' Takes Over The Internet - WATCH

Thalaiva's first track from the much-awaited 'Coolie' creates a buzz, thrilling fans and dominating the internet.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Chikitu Vibe' Takes Over The Internet - WATCH (Image: @Sun TV/ YouTube)

New Delhi: The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Coolie have unveiled its first song, Chikitu Vibe, which has taken the internet by storm. As Rajinikanth celebrates his 74th birthday, fans are grooving to this electrifying track.

Directer Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X account and shared the clip with a caption that read, 'Happy happy birthday thalaivaaa @rajinikanth. Our gift to you from Team #Coolie (sic).'

Watch The Video Below!

Rajinikanth's teaser song kicks off with the superstar rocking a denim look and dancing with style. Grooving to Anirudh Ravichander's peppy track 'Chikitu Vibe', sung by the versatile T. Rajendar, his moves are sure to get you on your feet. 

Earlier the maker have unveiled Rajinikanth's first look from Coolie, The poster was captioned as,'The wait is over! Introducing Superstar @rajinikanth as Deva, from the world of #Coolie.'

 Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures while Anirudh Ravichander is doing the music. 

Coolie stars Rajnikanth in the titular role with an ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, who will be seen as the antagonist, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Mahendran. According to reports by Peeping Moon Aamir Khan will make a special cameo in action thriller. 

Rumours swirl that Lokesh Kanagaraj has crafted a unique character for Aamir Khan, who will share a brief yet impactful scene with Rajinikanth, promising an exciting moment that amplifies the film’s hype.

Cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan, while editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Soubin Shahir is all set to make his Tamil film debut with the release.

The action-thriller Coolie is set to release worldwide in 2025, available in both standard and IMAX formats.

 

 

 

