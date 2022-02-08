हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Teja

Hindi version of Ravi Teja's crime-thriller 'Khiladi' to release in cinemas on Feb 11

Directed by Ramesh Varma, Khiladi stars Ravi Teja, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The film will release on February 11.

Hindi version of Ravi Teja&#039;s crime-thriller &#039;Khiladi&#039; to release in cinemas on Feb 11
Photo courtesy: Twitter

MUMBAI: The Hindi version of Telugu star Ravi Teja's action entertainer 'Khiladi' is set to arrive in cinemas on February 11. The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, presents Ravi Teja in a completely different avatar. The film is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Commenting on the film's release, Jayantilal Gada said in a statement, "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form." He added, "The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja`s popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas."

Watch the trailer of the film below:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ravi TejaKhiladiKhiladi release dateravi teja filmsPen StudiosMeenakshi ChaudharyDimple Hayathi
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu's film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' first song ‘Kalaavati’ to release on Valentine’s Day

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Breaking News: Akshay Kumar-Kapil Sharma dispute resolved- Source