Hindi version of Ravi Teja's crime-thriller 'Khiladi' to release in cinemas on Feb 11

MUMBAI: The Hindi version of Telugu star Ravi Teja's action entertainer 'Khiladi' is set to arrive in cinemas on February 11. The film, directed by Ramesh Varma, presents Ravi Teja in a completely different avatar. The film is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

Commenting on the film's release, Jayantilal Gada said in a statement, "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form." He added, "The content of Khiladi is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja`s popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas."

Watch the trailer of the film below: