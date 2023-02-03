topStoriesenglish2569173
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KAMAL HAASAN

'His art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime': Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute to South Filmmaker Vishwanath

The two had worked on iconic films such as 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Swathi Muthyam' and 'Subhasankalpam', and Kamal Haasan considers Viswanath to be his mentor.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 03:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan has penned a heartfelt note for the late Telugu filmmaker K. Viswanath, who breathed his last on Thursday.
  • The two had worked on iconic films such as 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Swathi Muthyam' and 'Subhasankalpam', and Kamal Haasan considers Viswanath to be his mentor.

Trending Photos

'His art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime': Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute to South Filmmaker Vishwanath

New Delhi: Celebrated actor Kamal Haasan has penned a heartfelt note for the late Telugu filmmaker K. Viswanath, who breathed his last on Thursday.

The two had worked on iconic films such as 'Sagara Sangamam', 'Swathi Muthyam' and 'Subhasankalpam', and Kamal Haasan considers Viswanath to be his mentor.

He tweeted: "Salute to a master." The poignant words, followed by a tribute penned in the actor's hand, are an indication of his esteem for the legendary director who highlighted Indian art and culture in his movies.

The letter reads: "Kalathapasvi K. Viswanath gaaru fully understood the transcience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan, Kamal Haasan."

The two had first collaborated for the 1983 movie 'Sagara Sangamam', which showcased Kamal Haasan's classical dance prowess as a proponent of Kuchipudi in Andhra Pradesh. The film went on to win two National Film Awards, three Filmfare South Awards and the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film (Bronze).

Viswanath's Telugu movie 'Swati Muthyam' featured Kamal Haasan as the central character -- an autistic man who comes to the rescue of a young widow. The 1985 movie was India's entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards.

The two had last met when Kamal Haasan called on the legendary director during his visit to Hyderabad in November last year.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!