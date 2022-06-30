Joseph Morgan popularly known as 'Klaus' calls RRR 'absolute Masterpiece'

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit of 2022 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt is not only ruling in the hearts of movie buffs in India but is also receiving immense love worldwide. Even months after the release it is still basking in its success. 'The Vampire Diaries' fame Joseph Morgan has now applauded the film and Twitter is melting down on his reaction.

Joseph Morgan and his wife and actor Persia White, on Tuesday, said how much they loved the film. "Had a bit of time off shooting and Persia White and I watched two incredible movies. 'RRR' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema," he tweeted.

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

Fans were quick to react to the post. A user also thanked Joseph for watching the movie, to which, he replied, "It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since." Another asked, 'You mean our Indian movie. This RRR?' with the poster. This time too, he was quick with his reply. "Yes, Incredible movie," he wrote.

The official Twitter handle of RRR replied and thanked him for spreading the word. "Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR and spreading the word," it read.

Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word https://t.co/Bp0ITp1WmR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 28, 2022

Netflix India has also retweeted Joseph's post and said, "Dear Diary, Today, I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films."

Today I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films https://t.co/xDJMR5Ejpl — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 29, 2022

RRR is based on the life of two revolutionaries during the British colonial rule in India.