French Biriyani

Kannada movie 'French Biriyani' trailer to be out on this date!

Upcoming Kannada movie 'French Biriyani' is set to entice the viewers on July 24, 2020. The film starring Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf among others will be streamed on OTT platform -Amazon Prime Video. It has been by produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions.

Kannada movie &#039;French Biriyani&#039; trailer to be out on this date!

It has been directed by Pannaga Bharana. The makers have released the poster of French Biriyani and the trailer will unveil on July 16, 2020.

It has been directed by Pannaga Bharana. The makers have released the poster of French Biriyani and the trailer will unveil on July 16, 2020. 

Sharing the poster, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar shared on social media "Today's menu: drama, action and comedy! Serving the trailer on July 16! #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime premiering July 24, on @PrimeVideoIN, @DanishSait  #SalYusuf #pannagabharan @pitobash #MahanteshHiremath @DishaMadan @gurudath_talwar @PRK_Productions #PRKAudio"

The comedy drama stars Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf in pivotal parts.

 

French BiriyaniFrench Biriyani trailerKannada MovieAmazon prime videosAmazonOTT platform
Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look stunning as reel couple in 'Radhe Shyam' first look - See inside
