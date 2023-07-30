trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642296
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TV CHANDRAN

Kerala Film Director TV Chandran Wins JC Daniel Award

The award carries a statute, a citation and five lakh rupees cash award. 

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 09:46 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Kerala Film Director TV Chandran Wins JC Daniel Award Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Acclaimed film director T.V Chandran has won J.C Daniel Award, the highest film award of Kerala.

The award carries a statute, a citation and five lakh rupees cash award. 

The selection jury was headed by ace director K.P. Kumaran, who himself has won J.C Daniel Award last year, actor and director Revathy, actor and writer V.K Sreeraman, and C. Ajoy as member Secretary of Kerala state Chalachithra academy.

Chandran has directed 15 Malayalam movies which include ‘Ponthanmada’, ‘Danny’, ‘Kadhavasheshan’, ‘Susanna’ that left a mark in the Kerala tinsel world.

He has also directed two Tamil movies.

Most of his films are known for strong feminist characters.

T.V. Chandran who hails from Thalassery was a former officer with the Reserve Bank of India who had quit his job and entered into the world of cinema. He is now settled in Thiruvananthapuram.

He has won six national awards and ten state awards. He has also won the national best director award in 1993.

He made his debut into the world of films as an actor in the movie ‘Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol’ directed by P. A Backer, and later shifted into direction.

The jury observed that Chandran had paved the way for the growth of the parallel film movement in Kerala.

Nine of his movies have been selected for Indian Panorama while his movie ‘Alicinte Anweshanam’ was nominated for the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona