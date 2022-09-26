Makers of 'Suriya 42' threaten those who are leaking content from movie's set, read on

New Delhi: Suriya has begun the shoot of his next with 'Ek Villain Returns' actor Disha Patani. Suriya42 is being shot in Goa currently and a few pictures are leaking from the sets. Unhappy with this, now the makers have shared a statement and warned those who are sharing leaked content from the film.

Studio Green took to Twitter and shared a message threatening the leakers, "Please don't share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42. We have noticed that few are sharing 'videos and pictures' from the shooting sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42. Every single work involves the blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift this movie as a grand theatrical experience to everyone."

"It would be a great favour if you delete/remove the published videos and pictures, and we request not to share the same in the future. We would also like to inform you that strict legal actions under 'copyrights infringement' will be taken against the ones who continue to do so," they added.

Suriya 42 was announced with a motion poster on 9th September.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42 is produced by Vamsi Krishna, Pramod & KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala.