NewsEntertainmentRegional
SURIYA42

Makers of 'Suriya 42' threaten those who are leaking content from movie's set, read on

Studio Green took to Twitter and shared a message threatening the leakers, "Please don’t share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42..."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Suriya has begun the shoot of his next with 'Ek Villain Returns' actor Disha Patani. Suriya42 is being shot in Goa currently and a few pictures are leaking from the sets.
  • Unhappy with this, now the makers have shared a statement and warned those who are sharing leaked content from the film.

Trending Photos

Makers of 'Suriya 42' threaten those who are leaking content from movie's set, read on

New Delhi: Suriya has begun the shoot of his next with 'Ek Villain Returns' actor Disha Patani. Suriya42 is being shot in Goa currently and a few pictures are leaking from the sets. Unhappy with this, now the makers have shared a statement and warned those who are sharing leaked content from the film.

Studio Green took to Twitter and shared a message threatening the leakers, "Please don't share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42. We have noticed that few are sharing 'videos and pictures' from the shooting sets of our upcoming production #Suriya42. Every single work involves the blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift this movie as a grand theatrical experience to everyone."

"It would be a great favour if you delete/remove the published videos and pictures, and we request not to share the same in the future. We would also like to inform you that strict legal actions under 'copyrights infringement' will be taken against the ones who continue to do so," they added.

Suriya 42 was announced with a motion poster on 9th September.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Suriya 42 is produced by Vamsi Krishna, Pramod & KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of UV Creations and Studio Green. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala.

Live Tv

Suriya42Suriya 42SuriyaDisha PataniSuriya upcoming moviesSuriya 42 leaked pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral