PURI JAGANNADH

Puri Jagannadh's Double iSmart Shoot Begins In Mumbai With Action Sequence

'Double iSmart' will have a pan-India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Jul 12, 2023

New Delhi: Ustaad Ram Pothineni's makeover for his character in the crazy project 'Double iSmart' with the sensational director Puri Jagannadh helming it amazed one and all. The star looked dapper in the video that showed his transformation. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together produce the movie on Puri Connects and Vish is the CEO.

Meanwhile, the film’s regular shoot commenced today in Mumbai. The team started the production works with a massive sequence on Ram and fighters in a huge set under the choreography of stunt director Kecha who is associating with the director since Iddarammayilatho. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer.


Ram, in this working still, is seen seated on a truck, holding fireworks in his hand. Puri, Kecha, and Gianni are also seen with smiles on their faces.

'Double iSmart' is being made on a high budget with technically advanced standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

Cast: Ram Pothineni

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Puri Jagannadh
Producers: Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur
Banner: Puri Connects
CEO: Vish
DOP: Gianni Giannelli
Stunt Director: Kecha

