PUSHPA 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Pushpa 2 Breaches Rs 1000 Cr Mark: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Continue To 'Rule' Box Offices

Sukumar directional Pushpa 2: The Rule, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film has surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally within just six days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pushpa 2 Breaches Rs 1000 Cr Mark: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Continue To 'Rule' Box Offices (Image: X)

New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning hearts and ruling the box office globally! The film has undoubtedly demonstrated the power of strong content, garnering immense love from audiences across the nation. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule had a stellar opening, grossing ₹294 crore worldwide. Within just five days, it soared to ₹922 crore, setting a new record as the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone.

According to According to Idlebrain Jeevi, Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally within just six days.

Have A Look At The Post:

‘Pushpa Movie’ took to their X account (formerly Twitter) and shared this record-breaking news with fans. 

The press conference will be held in Delhi on 12th December, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and the entire team in attendance.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK