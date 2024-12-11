Pushpa 2 Breaches Rs 1000 Cr Mark: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Continue To 'Rule' Box Offices

New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning hearts and ruling the box office globally! The film has undoubtedly demonstrated the power of strong content, garnering immense love from audiences across the nation.

Pushpa 2: The Rule had a stellar opening, grossing ₹294 crore worldwide. Within just five days, it soared to ₹922 crore, setting a new record as the fastest Indian film to reach this milestone.

According to According to Idlebrain Jeevi, Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark globally within just six days.

Have A Look At The Post:

_1000 crores world wide gross accomplished by #Pushpa2 in just 6 days!



Another all time record!! _ pic.twitter.com/vKnP5oAXyc December 10, 2024

‘Pushpa Movie’ took to their X account (formerly Twitter) and shared this record-breaking news with fans.

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Collection at Day 6 is around ₹645.95 crore net in India so far.

With excellent word-of-mouth, the film continues to attract crowds in abundance to theaters. Amidst its triumphant run nationwide, the team is coming together to thank the audience for their overwhelming support through a press conference in Delhi on 12th December.

The press conference will be held in Delhi on 12th December, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and the entire team in attendance.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.