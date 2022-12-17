topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA: THE RISE

'Pushpa: The Rise' clocks one year, Allu Arjun-starrer takes over social media with the top 3 trends!

The complete nation has been in awe of this path-breaking movie which has been a perfect culmination of a fantastic narrative, power-packed performances and soothing music!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.
  • On the day of its anniversary, the movie has yet again marked headlines all over with its complete take-over of social media!

Trending Photos

'Pushpa: The Rise' clocks one year, Allu Arjun-starrer takes over social media with the top 3 trends!

New Delhi: Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. On the day of its anniversary, the movie has yet again marked headlines all over with its complete take-over of social media!  

The complete nation has been in awe of this path-breaking movie which has been a perfect culmination of a fantastic narrative, power-packed performances and soothing music!

Netizens all over relived the memories fondly as they reminisced about the grand spectacle and fantastic acting by Allu Arjun! The melodious track of Srivalli has crossed boundaries and become a favourite of masses in numerous countries! The top 3 trends comprised of ‘Pushpa Day’, ‘Flower Nahi Fire’, ‘Srivalli Allu Rashmika’ as fans posted about their favourite movie!

The excitement for the second instalment of the franchise is at its peak and the anniversary of Pushpa is only making the fans more impatient! It’s an iconic moment for Indian cinema as the frenzy of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is here to stay with its amazing fan following all over the world! 

A moment of pride and happiness for all of us as Indian cinema crosses international boundaries and earns appreciation from all corners of the globe!

Live Tv

Pushpa: The RiseOne year of PushpaPushpa 2Pushpa DayFlower Nahi FireSrivalli Allu Rashmika

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950