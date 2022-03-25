Salman Khan makes Telugu debut, wraps up shooting of Chiranjeevi's political-drama 'Godfather'

New Delhi: Salman Khan has wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming Telugu debut 'Godfather', which co-stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

Film's director Mohan Raja shared the update on his Twitter handle, writing, "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team."

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

For the unversed, 'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi.

It also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Salman Khan who plays a crucial cameo in the film. Salman joined the production in March 2022 for a week-long schedule at ND Studios, Karjat, Mumbai.