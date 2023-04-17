Shaakuntalam Day 3 Box Office Collections: Samantha's Mythological Drama Fails to Impress, Collects Rs 5.65 Cr

New Delhi: It’s been three days since Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mythological drama ‘Shaakuntalam’ released in the theatres. However, the film has not been performing well at the box office. In the first three days, the film has managed to collect only Rs 5.65 Cr nett. According to trade website, Sacnilk, the three-day box office collections of the film are as follows;

Day 1 [Friday], ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday], ₹ 1.55 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday], ₹ 1.4 Cr

Total - ₹ 5.65 Cr

‘Shaakuntalam’ is touted as one of the highest budget films in South India, starring a female lead. The film was expected to perform better considering the popularity of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film had also received positive reviews from critics, particularly for Samantha’s performance, however, it was panned for the visuals and CGI.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, ‘Shaakuntalam` is based on the popular Indian play `Abhijnanam Shakuntalam` by Kalidasa. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha as King Dushyant. The Pan-India mythological romantic drama released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on April 14, 2023.

While promoting the film, Samantha had said about the film, "It`s a love story. And love is like a universe in itself. Our cultural heritage is rich. And the story of this film is inspired from one of our oldest classics. Apart from the story, the movie has high-level graphics and special effects." Further expressing her feelings, she said, "I am excited as well as a bit nervous. The budget of the film is quite high. But I feel, audience will love the movie."