SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt to release in 3D!

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s hugely-anticipated ‘RRR’ featuring the pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will release in 2D and 3D worldwide.

The makers of the big-screen extravaganza and multi-lingual film that also brings together Ram Charan and Jr NTR together on screen for the first time, has decided to release the action drama in various formats like Dolby Cinema, IMAX and 3D. Recently, Rajamouli and the ‘RRR’ team released a new poster that the movie lovers can experience the movie in 3D.

Rajamouli, who is known for big-scale films including the ‘Bahubali’ franchise believes there are certain films that are enjoyed to the fullest on the big screen and in 3D format which will transport the audience to that era and make them feel that they are a part of it. Similarly, ‘RRR’ has been narrated keeping the audience in mind.

With such grandeur and special effects, the movie buffs can experience never-seen-before action and drama in 3D with ‘RRR’, truly making it an unmissable theatrical experience.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on March 25, 2022.