Trailer of Telugu film Mallesham unveiled

The trailer of Mallesham, a film which has Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the titular role was unveiled recently. This film narrates the story of life of weaver Chintakindi Mallesham who has won Padma Shri Award for inventing a machine yarn that weaves a Pochampalli sari in 1.5 hours, which actually takes 6 hours if done by hand.

Films made based on successful people from Telangana, and on stories from the state, which are like hidden gems, have become popular now and people are showing interest in watching them.

After films like C/o Kancherapalem, Fidaa and others, Mallesham is going to be another realistic film which is going to attract the audience.

Playing the titular role, comedian Priyadarshi is quite impressive as he played the lead. Also the female lead Ananya justified her part while Jhansi as an ailing mother took 'Mallesham' to another level.

The trailer depicts the journey of this ordinary man very well as director Raj R conceived the scenes quite brilliantly. Realistic cinematography by Balu Sandilyas and Mark K Robin's intriguing background score have worked quite well.

An event was held to launch the trailer, where the real life Mallesham was also present. Anchor turned actor Jhansi plays the on screen mother of Mallesham in this film. Actor Sundeep Kishan and director Tharun Bhascker were also present at the event which was organized at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad. The film is releasing on June 21.