Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies at 55, celebs mourn his demise

New Delhi: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday and was 55-year-old. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, according to the latest reports.

Reportedly, the Ollywood actor was battling kidney ailments for past few years.

He had worked for more than three decades and also bagged best actor award for his films- 'Laxmi Protima' in 1998 and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' in 2005.

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das. His death marks the end of an era and has created a deep void in Odia film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ISqNsbJ79r — Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (@LalitenduBJP) January 11, 2022

Heartbreaking to hear that Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das is no more. Can't believe he is gone so soon. A true pioneer of the Odisha Entertainment industry. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones

Om Shanti — Nila Madhab PANDA (@nilamadhabpanda) January 11, 2022

I am deeply saddened due to the passing away of eminent and veteran actor Shri. Mihir Das. His rich contributions to Odia cinema with his superlative acting will always be cherished and remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and millions of his admirers. pic.twitter.com/HY6Yc1XVBW — I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) January 11, 2022

Saddened to hear of the demise of veteran actor Mihir Das.. Odia film industry has lost a gem.. will Miss you Mihir Babu.. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/y4pSAvMgQI — Jagi Mangat Panda (@JagiPanda) January 11, 2022

Deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news of Veteran Ollywood Actor Mihir Das. He was a pioneer in Odisha Entertainment industry!

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

May his soul rests in peace. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/kFMRrUfDzs — Mohammed Moquim (@iammdmoquim) January 11, 2022