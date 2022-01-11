हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mihir Das

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies at 55, celebs mourn his demise

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday and was 55-year-old. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, according to the latest reports.

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies at 55, celebs mourn his demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday and was 55-year-old. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, according to the latest reports.

Reportedly, the Ollywood actor was battling kidney ailments for past few years.

He had worked for more than three decades and also bagged best actor award for his films- 'Laxmi Protima' in 1998 and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' in 2005. 

Soon after the tragic incident, his friends and industry colleagues took to social media to mourn his untimely demise.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mihir Dassad demiseMihir Das no moreMihir Das dies at 55celebs mournOllywood actor
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' likely to get postponed

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Press Conference of Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu