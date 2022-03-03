Yash starrer adrenaline-pumping actioner KGF Chapter 2 trailer coming out on THIS date!

New Delhi: The battleground is set for the Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ trailer to be launched. Post ‘Bahubali’ franchise, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ remains one of the most awaited pan-India sequels releasing this year. The trailer will be launched on March 27, at 6.40 pm!

All the fans of ‘KGF’ and Yash can rejoice now, as the makers have announced the release date of the movie on April 14, 2022, in cinemas worldwide.

Building the anticipation and curiosity even further, the makers have announced the launch date of the action-packed trailer of the movie. Sharing this big news on social media, director Prashanth Neel posted, “There is always a thunder before the storm! #KGFChapter2 trailer on March 27th at 6.40 pm. #KGFTrailerOnMar27”.

Along with the big announcement, the makers have also launched an impactful creative of Yash, looking intense and all set to take on his enemies this time!

The KGF Chapter 1 in 2018 set the benchmark with a wave of fans that was created, every diligent fan of the film kept asking for part 2, now, the release date announcement and trailer launch of the film will put an end to all speculations and rumours.

The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt sharing the screen space for the first time along with the gorgeous Raveena Tandon, which is going to be a sight to behold.

It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films, Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films.