Zee Telugu bags the satellite rights of Raajkiran's upcoming film 'Viswamitra'

The film Viswamitra is a thriller which is directed by Raajkiran, who has also made films like Geethanjali and Tripura. With this new film, he introduces one more thriller and it is going to hit the screens in the month of May.

Nandita Raj, the leading lady, is playing the role of a middle-class woman in this film. When she faces a big problem in her life, an unknown person comes to her rescue. Now who that unknown person is will be revealed on silver screens.

Also starring Sathyam Rajesh, Prasanna Kumar and Ashutosh Rana in other key roles, the film is presented by Phani Tirumalashetty. The exciting thriller is produced by Madhavi Addanki, S Rajinikanth and Raajkiran.

The makers have announced that 'Viswamitra' is gearing up for release in May. Talking about his product, director Raajkiran says, "Some events that happen in the Universe are beyond the comprehension of human beings. Anything can happen. We live in the Universe just for a fraction of time. The incidents shown in 'Viswamitra' happened for real in New Zealand and the US. Although it's not pure horror, there are doses of horror. We have made it as a family entertainer. Prominent channel Zee Telugu has bought the satellite rights of our movie after watching and loving it. This is my first film in my career to fetch satellite rights before theatrical release. My previous three films were also bought by the same channel and I am extremely happy to continue my film's association with Zee Telugu."

Also featuring are Vidyullekha Raman, Chammak Chandra, Cartoonist Mallik, Jeeva, Rocket Raghava, CVL Narasimha Rao, and Indu Anand, the film has music by Anup Rubens.