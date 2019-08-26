close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher pens love note to Kirron on wedding anniversary

Anupam has often shown his support to Kirron's political career on social media. 

Anupam Kher pens love note to Kirron on wedding anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher showed his mushy side on his 34th wedding anniversary on Monday by writing a brief letter to his wife and actress-politician Kirron Kher.

Sharing a black and white photo from their wedding ceremony, Anupam tweeted: "Dearest Kirron! Happy 34th wedding anniversary. Bahut lamba waqt zindagi ka saath mei tay kiya hai humne. 34 saal guzar gaye lekin lagta hai Jaise kal ki he baat hai. I have loved the lived quality of our lives together. @KirronKherBJP."

Kirron also posted a black and white photo of the couple and captioned it: "Looking forward to many more years of togetherness dearest @AnupamPKher. Happy wedding anniversary. Love and god bless always."

Anupam has often shown his support to Kirron's political career on social media. On the film front, the two have also featured together in movies like "Veer-Zaara" and "Rang De Basanti".

 

Tags:
Anupam KherKirron Kheranupam kher wedding anniversary
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora leave for an undisclosed destination- See pics

Must Watch

PT18M41S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump in a short while