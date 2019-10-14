close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller hated dating

Miller has been dating writer Lucas Zwirner for around a year and is pleased he isn't in the public eye.

Sienna Miller hated dating
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

London: Actress Sienna Miller doesn't like dating. She says she enjoyed being single for the first time after splitting from actor Tom Sturridge.

"It was about the first time in my life I'd ever been single. It was fine. I really like my own company. I quite like being independent. But the dating thing, which I tried a couple of times? That I don't envy. I went on a couple of dates with people that I was set up with and... y'know," Miller told Britain's ELLE magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Miller has been dating writer Lucas Zwirner for around a year and is pleased he isn't in the public eye.

She exclaimed: "He's not an actor! He's not famous!"

The 37-year-old star has been under scrutiny since her high-profile relationship with actor Jude Law and she's thankful but shocked she managed to "get through" all the attention her personal life has attracted and carve out a successful career.

She said: "I'm here today, a mother with a career. Looking back, I'm kind of amazed that I managed to get through it."

 

 

 

Tags:
Sienna MillerSienna Miller boyfrienddating
Next
Story

Nikki Bella gets vocal about her intimate relationship with Artem Chigvintsev

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Top 10 news of Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019