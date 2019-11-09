This picture of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt from a family dinner goes viral

close

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is going strong with every passing day and nothing excites their fans more than their pictures together. Recently, a picture of Ranbir and Alia from a family dinner went viral on social media.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is going strong with every passing day and nothing excites their fans more than their pictures together. Recently, a picture of Ranbir and Alia from a family dinner went viral on social media.

In the picture shared by a fanclub, Ranbir and Alia are sitting at a round table with his mom Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Natasha Nanda, Bharat Sahni, his daughter Samaira Sahni and many other family members. Alia, dressed in a red top, leans towards Neetu while holding Ranbir's hand, who is seen in a white full sleeves t-shirt. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two are often spotted hanging out together and social media PDA is just unavoidable. Both the families have also approved of their choices and are pretty keen on getting their children married.

Love blossomed between them on the sets of Brahamastra, which was then being shot in Tel Aviv. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film is set for a summer 2020 release.

