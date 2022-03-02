Sandesh City - One of the largest integrated township projects of New Nagpur

The more we speak of how a few brands and businesses have been basking in the glory through their innovative visions, ideas, and strategies to take forward their industries and push growth further in their niches, the more we feel the need to talk about them. This is because these success stories have proved to be motivating factors for other up-and-coming businesses across industries and inspire entrepreneurs in ways more than one. R Sandesh Group by a powerful brother duo Rammu Agrawal and Dilip Agrawal has been doing the same in the world of business and specifically now with Sandesh City, which oozes the greatness of the team behind the business empire that got deep into the ocean named real estate in 2006.

Dilip Agrawal mentions how they have worked with the vision of building exquisite landmarks in Nagpur metropolitan area and with the solid business knowledge and skills of his brother Rammu Agrawal. Rammu Agrawal is proud of how the group has turned out to be one of the top developers of Central India, which carries an enduring legacy of trust, commitment, and craftsmanship. Their landmark projects include Sandesh Dawa Bazaar and Royal Sandesh Dawa Bazaar, which together make up the biggest wholesale pharmaceutical market in the region. Sandesh City in the Jamtha region was launched in 2009 with a vision to create one of the largest integrated township projects of the new Nagpur. They have now effortlessly entered the ultra-luxury segment with its maiden project Wadhwani Bliss which aspires to provide an unparalleled range of lifestyle experiences says Shraddha Agrawal, Gen-Next entrepreneur of R Sandesh Group.

With R Sandesh Group Infrastructure, the group is committed to offering luxury at affordable prices to discerning citizens. Also, investing in them has assured appreciation of property year after year, with handing over clear title homes on time, with no cost escalation to worry about. It is located in the Cargo Hub of Central India MIHAN between Butibori Industrial area, with easy access to destinations like VCA stadium, MIHAN And MIDC Butibori Industrial Hub. It easily connects to Wardha Road and Hyderabad Road as well as Varanasi Road and onwards to the Industrial Hub for its location being close to NH-7.

Sandesh City is an exclusive project located at Wardha Road, Nagpur, which offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK Super Luxurious Bungalows, Flats, NMRDA Plots offering modernism and a contemporary lifestyle for families. Each apartment is carefully crafted, providing the best amenities and comfort.

It has been developed with easy access to different destinations and has astounding villas, excellent connectivity, available at a wide range of prices and a long list of amenities provided in the township, like Paver Block & Tar Road (15M/12M/9M Wide Road), Electrification with LED Street Light, Rain water Harvesting, Sewer Treatment Plant (STP), Drainage Line, Ground Water (22 Borewells & 2 Well), Kirana Shops, Daily Needs, Grocery, Children’s Play Area, Green Gym, Indoor Games and so much more.

(Sponsored Feature)