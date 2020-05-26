NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures image of galaxy NGC 3895 which is 161 million light-years away

New Delhi: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of galaxy NGC 3895 which is 161 million light-years away.

NGC 3895 is a part of the constellation of Ursa Major and was discovered by the William Herschel, a German-born British astronomer on March 18, 1790.

The official feed of ESA/Hubble tweeted:

Our latest Picture of the Week features NGC 3895, a swirling galaxy that would not look out of place on a coffee made by a starry-eyed barista. Credit: @ESA / @Hubble_Space / @NASA , R. Barrows https://t.co/o0s3iXYrbR pic.twitter.com/1N5rkXTOzO — HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) May 25, 2020

Captioned ‘One Large Stellar Latte To Go’, the image does resemble that of a cup of coffee.

“Hubble’s orbit high above the Earth’s distorting atmosphere allows us to make the very high resolution observations that are essential to opening new windows on planets, stars and galaxies — such as this beautiful view of NGC 3895,” Hubble Website reads.

“The telescope is positioned approximately 570 km (354 miles) above the ground, where it whirls around Earth at 28,000 km/h (17,400 mph) and takes 96 minutes to complete one orbit,” the website said.