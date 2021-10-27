Shubham Bansal adorns a new hat, enters real estate investment advisory with Fortune Keys

Shubham Bansal - Founder and Director of the K2 Group India has adorned a new hat as he announced his entry into real estate investment advisory with Fortune Keys. Having its reach across sectors like Auto, FMCG, pet care and now real estate, K2 Group India is proving to be a huge success story in multiplying its branches. This strategic alliance will be front headed by Shubham Bansal and Kinshuk Aggarwal to penetrate into all kinds of properties within Delhi, Noida and Gurugram and provide best intelligence and services to the customers.

Although real estate investments have fetched great returns to investors but, there has always been a risk factor. With lack of trustworthy consultants, people often fall prey to fraudulent transactions, get trapped by scammers and bogus brokers. In fact, there are several instances where builders have also fled with investors hard-earned money. To tackle this situation and build trust factor, K2 Group India has launched its new venture called ‘Fortune Keys’.

Coming with a credibility and backed by a trusted parent company, Fortune Keys aims to save investors from any fraudulent practices that are prevalent in the real estate market by being transparent about everything involved. Fortune Keys will also offer individualized consulting services for every aspect of the real estate investment process providing support for a variety of specialized topics. The end goal is to help the customers develop an investment portfolio through asset acquisition.

Talking about the venture, Kinshuk Aggarwal of Fortune Keys says, "Real estate is a huge investment arena and we as a consulting firm are determined to propose profitable investment options to our customers. Smart investment means finding the suitable real estate property, while assessing market conditions carefully and then suggesting to the clients. We are set to redefine the standards of excellence, bring trust and transparency in the real estate industry. To be able to guide the buyers in a strategic manner for their benefit is our goal and we are excited to embark on this new journey."

Expanding on the subject of real estate future, Kinshuk Aggarwal further stated that the Indian real estate market is seeing new trends that investors need to be aware of in order to keep pace with the future. "There is also increased demand for green spaces and the adoption of digital solutions in the move to building smarter homes, and so we as a company will aim to cater to all evolving needs of our clients", he added.

Industry experts believe India’s residential real estate market may witness a strong demand for apartments, independent floors, villas and plots during the upcoming festival season. Under the umbrella of K2 Group India, Fortune Keys is ready with its team of professionals to help guide their potential customers with most viable real estate investment options.

For details please visit – https://fortunekeys.in/

-Brand Desk Content