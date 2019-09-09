close

Tamil Nadu cop

Tamil Nadu cop rescues snake from roadside tree, video goes viral

The Police Inspector Samson of Veeravanallur Police Station carried the snake for a few metres before releasing it into the nearby thicket.

Tamil Nadu cop rescues snake from roadside tree, video goes viral

In a bizarre video, a cop was seen catching a snake, that was hanging on a roadside tree, by its tail before the snake wrapped itself around his neck and perched on his head.

The video that went viral was of an incident that took place in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district. The Police Inspector Samson of Veeravanallur Police Station carried the snake for a few metres before releasing it into the nearby thicket.

The snake's hood can be seen on the head of the inspector who remains calm as he carries the snake to a nearby thicket.

