हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alexa

Amazon Alexa to answer coronavirus COVID-19 related queries

In the social distancing times, Alexa can be your daily gyan guru by teaching you a new fact every day.  

Amazon Alexa to answer coronavirus COVID-19 related queries

New Delhi: Amazon has empowered its virtual assistant Alexa which will now answer basic questions around COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexa can now answer tens of thousands of questions related to COVID-19 in countries around the world, Amazon said in a statement late Sunday.

"We are working to provide accurate and timely information from official government and news sources globally," said the company.

There are several new things that Alexa users can try with the smart speakers as they stay home.

Alexa can help you maximise family-fun time with some fun games.

To have a crazy family game time with Alexa just say "Alexa, open Akinator", "Alexa, play impossible bollywood quiz", "Alexa, open Number Guessing Game" or "Alexa, play true or false".

In the social distancing times, Alexa can be your daily gyan guru by teaching you a new fact every day.

Regular exercise is essential for supporting healthy immune function, preventing weight gain, boosting your mood and keeping you as healthy as possible at home.

Alexa can also help you stay fit. Just ask "Alexa, play Bollywood workout playlist", "Alexa, help me do yoga", "Alexa, open Daily Stretch" or "Alexa, start five minute plank".

"Alexa can help if you are having a stressful time. With the Headspace Alexa skill, you can build a daily meditation practice, create the conditions for a better night`s sleep, or go on guided walks and runs," according to the company.
 

Tags:
AlexaCoronavirusAmazon AlexaCoronavirus outbreak
Next
Story

Facebook to introduce gaming app on April 20 on live game streaming
Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M14S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day